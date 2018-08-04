Clear

F1: Daniel Ricciardo to join Renault from Red Bull for next season

Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has announced he will join Renault from Red Bull for next season....

Posted: Aug. 3, 2018 2:22 PM
Updated: Aug. 3, 2018 2:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has announced he will join Renault from Red Bull for next season.

The 29-year-old, who made his Red Bull debut in 2014, has signed a two-year contract and will team up with Nico Hulkenburg.

Auto racing

Companies

Daniel Ricciardo

Formula One

Motor sports organizations

Motorsports

Red Bull GmbH

Sports and recreation

Sports figures

Sports organizations and teams

Renault SA

"It was probably one of the most difficult decisions to take in my career so far, but I thought that it was time for me to take on a fresh and new challenge," said Ricciardo.

"I realize that there is a lot ahead in order to allow Renault to reach their target of competing at the highest level but I have been impressed by their progression in only two years, and I know that each time Renault has been in the sport they eventually won. I hope to be able to help them in this journey and contribute on and off track."

Ricciardo has recorded seven victories and 29 podiums for Red Bull, having previously competed for the team's junior outfit Toro Rosso.

"We fully respect Daniel's decision to leave Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and we wish him all the best in his future," said team principal Christian Horner, who told CNN Sport at the start of the season that he hoped to extend Ricciardo's contract.

"We will now continue to evaluate the numerous options available to us before deciding on which driver partners Max Verstappen for the 2019 season.

"In the meantime, there are still nine races left in 2018 and we are fully focused on maximizing every opportunity for Max and Daniel for the remainder of the season."

Visit cnn.com/motorsport for more news and videos

Ricciardo made his F1 debut in 2011 and has been a member of Red Bull since 2008 having come through the team's junior ranks.

This season he is fifth in the drivers' standings -- 13 points ahead of teammate Verstappen and behind rivals from Mercedes and Ferrari -- after victories in Monaco and Shanghai.

Ricciardo has failed to finish higher than third in the drivers' standings in his four seasons with Red Bull.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Heat and humidity return for the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming for a Veteran

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The 'curious' new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum

Image

A First Friday for the dogs

Image

Preparing for sports injuries

Image

Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

Image

Family fight leads to stabbing

Image

Katherine Sarver

Image

Belichick on Etling

Image

South Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton