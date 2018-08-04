Clear

WWE wrestler Kane wins bid for Knox County mayor

The Big Red Machine has been elected to political office.Glenn Jacobs -- better known as WWE wrestler...

Posted: Aug. 3, 2018 1:14 PM
Updated: Aug. 3, 2018 1:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Big Red Machine has been elected to political office.

Glenn Jacobs -- better known as WWE wrestler Kane -- won his bid for Knox County, Tennessee mayor after roundly defeating his opponent, Linda Haney. He had the Democratic nominee on the ropes in Thursday's election, tallying twice as many votes -- 51,804 to Haney's 26,224.

Communities and neighborhoods

Companies

Counties

Society

Sports and recreation

World Wrestling Entertainment Incorporated

Wrestling

It was a much easier victory than his primary win over fellow Republican Brad Anders, who took the wrestling superstar to the mat -- Jacobs only won that race by a 23 vote margin.

In his wrestling persona Jacobs, most often a "heel" or villain, is a fan favorite. He has previously wrestled in a red mask, giving rise to his nickname.

He was already winding down his wrestling career before he ran for office, according to Bleacher Report.

His new responsibility, Knox County, is home to the city of Knoxville and is the third-most populous county in Tennessee.

A self described "farm boy from rural Missouri," Jacobs was aiming for a career in pro football before a knee injury shattered those dreams. The injury allowed him to instead focus on wrestling and after several years of performing in local competitions he signed for the WWE in 1995. He debuted the Kane character two years later.

Described as "a monstrous abomination that seems to have been extracted directly from your childhood nightmares" in his character's WWE bio, the wrestler weighs over 320 lbs and stands at 7 ft.

His final WWE appearance -- assuming he doesn't mount a post-politics comeback -- was an Extreme Rules SmackDown Live tag team championship match, which he and partner Daniel Bryan lost to the Bludgeon Brothers, according to Bleacher Report.

The US wrestling organization congratulated Jacobs in a tweet late Thursday evening.

Jacobs will be the second major, former professional wrestler to hold public office in the US -- in 1998 Jesse "The Body" Ventura was elected governor of Minnesota on the third-party Reform Party ticket, after serving as mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota from 1991 to 1995.

In 2016 he mulled a third-party tilt at the presidency, but ultimately threw his weight behind Donald Trump.

How other celebs fared in office

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Heat and humidity return for the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming for a Veteran

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The 'curious' new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum

Image

A First Friday for the dogs

Image

Preparing for sports injuries

Image

Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

Image

Family fight leads to stabbing

Image

Katherine Sarver

Image

Belichick on Etling

Image

South Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton