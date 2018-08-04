Clear

Tim Allen's character on 'Last Man Standing' won't be talking about Trump

As Mike Baxter moves into his new home at FOX, the "Last Man Standing" character will still be as conservati...

Posted: Aug. 3, 2018 10:53 AM
Updated: Aug. 3, 2018 10:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As Mike Baxter moves into his new home at FOX, the "Last Man Standing" character will still be as conservative as ever, but not necessarily talking about his support of President Donald Trump.

"I don't think we're going to comment specifically on Trump [on the show]," executive producer Kevin Abbott told reporters at a panel for the show on Thursday. "I think Mike's background is as a conservative Republican and those are his ideals. But I don't think the character himself is going to address it one way or the other."

Celebrities

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

Tim Allen

Baxter is played by actor Tim Allen, who has spoken often about his conservative views.

Allen added on the panel that he sees his characters as "kind of a centrist."

"This guy is a practical guy," he said. "He owns a big business. If it's helping his business, he's probably pro-Trump. He probably doesn't defend him."

The comedy was canceled by ABC in May 2017, a move that drew criticism from Allen and prompted fans to create petitions for its return. At the time, some accused ABC of making a politically motivated decision. Allen alluded to his belief in that theory at the time as well.

On Thursday, Allen said he believes the decision was "a financial decision," echoing the language used by ABC in justifying their move.

Fox resurrected the series in May.

"I've said this a couple of times, I'm not the character I play," Allen said. "You want to know what I believe, come see me at the Mirage in Las Vegas."

If the show's approach holds, "Last Man Standing's" handling of Baxter's politics would be less forward-facing than that of the writers of "Roseanne," another program that aired on ABC until it was canceled in a cloud of controversy.

After the panel, Allen defended Barr, whose Twitter tirade led to the show's axing.

"I go way back with Rosie and that's not the Rosanne that I know," he said. "Whatever got in her head isn't the Roseanne I know."

Allen added with regards to the difficulties comedians face at the moment: "It's a strange, horrible time, and I don't think we're all made of glass."

