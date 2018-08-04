Clear

Mentions of Trump in campaign ads are more positive than even Bush post-9/11

Positive references to President Donald Trump in June and July congressional campaign ads bested even those ...

Posted: Aug. 3, 2018 8:37 AM
Updated: Aug. 3, 2018 8:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Positive references to President Donald Trump in June and July congressional campaign ads bested even those of President George W. Bush -- whose approval ratings after 9/11 were some of the highest ever seen -- at the same point in 2002, according to a new analysis.

Bush was mentioned positively in about 14% of the 2002 midterm campaign ads over that two-month period, compared with Trump's 15% in 2018.

Michael Franz, co-director of the Wesleyan Media Project, said in the release of the data Wednesday, "The president's party tends to lose seats in midterm elections, and so typically candidates from the party tend to avoid tying themselves to the incumbent while opponent partisans typically go on the attack."

"It is really striking," Franz added, that Republicans are overwhelmingly embracing Trump and are "very rarely criticizing him. It suggests that many Republican primary voters are still very enthusiastic about the President, in a way that Democratic voters were not for Obama in his two midterm elections."

Indeed, former President Barack Obama weighs in with the most negative mentions of the three presidents in the 2002-2018 midterm election years surveyed, largely from Republicans, at 16% for 2010 and nearly 27% in 2014 over the two-month period. And Obama got barely any positive mentions, at only 1% in both midterm election years.

Bush was mentioned negatively in almost no ads in June and July 2002; Trump's negative mentions were nearly 10% of the 2018 ads over the same period, according to the project.

In 2006, Bush faced harsher negative ads on the Democratic side and significantly fewer positive ads -- dropping nearly 20 percentage points in positive mentions in Republican-sponsored ads.

Most of Trump's positive mentions come from Republican-sponsored advertisements, but nearly 5% of them come from Democratic ones. The analysis mentions four red state Democratic Senate candidates -- Sens. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Joe Donnelly of Indiana and Joe Manchin of West Virginia and former Gov. Phil Bredesen of Tennessee -- as having ads highlighting moments or circumstances in which they would support Trump.

