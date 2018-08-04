Clear

Richard Branson Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of founder and CEO of Virgin Group, Ltd., Richard Branson.Person...

Posted: Aug. 3, 2018 4:10 AM
Updated: Aug. 3, 2018 4:10 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the life of founder and CEO of Virgin Group, Ltd., Richard Branson.

Personal:
Birth date: July 18, 1950

Air transportation

Airlines

Media industry

Music industry

Richard Branson

Space and astronomy

Space industry

Space tourism

Spacecraft and satellites

Travel and tourism

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Group Ltd

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business figures

Companies

Fast Facts

Business, economy and trade

Transportation and warehousing

Birth place: Surrey, England

Birth name: Richard Charles Nicholas Branson

Father: Edward Branson, lawyer

Mother: Eve (Huntley-Flindt) Branson, flight attendant

Marriages: Joan (Templeman) Branson (1989-present); Kristen (Tomassi) Branson (1972-1976, divorced)

Children: with Joan (Templeman) Branson: Clare Sarah, born and died in 1979; Holly; Sam

Other Facts:
Struggled in school due to dyslexia.

Signed notable artists such as the Sex Pistols, Culture Club, the Rolling Stones and Genesis to the Virgin Records label.

His possessions include Necker Island, Moskito Island, Makepeace Island and Great Britain Island; a super-yacht named the Necker Belle; a submarine named the Necker Nymph and a spacecraft named SpaceShipTwo or the VSS Enterprise.

Virgin Group has spawned more than 300 companies in leisure, travel, tourism, mobile, broadband, media, finance and health.

Timeline:
1966 - Starts the magazine "Student" shortly before dropping out of school at the age of 16.

1970 - Founds Virgin, a mail-order record company, and shortly thereafter a record store in London.

1971 - Forms the Virgin Records music label and builds a recording studio.

1973 - Branson's first signed artist, Mike Oldfield, releases the single "Tubular Bells," which stays on the UK charts for 247 weeks.

1984 - Forms Virgin Atlantic airlines.

1987 - Along with Per Lindstrand, becomes the first person to cross the Atlantic Ocean in a hot-air balloon.

1992 - Branson sells Virgin Music Group to Thorn EMI. He says that the sale will allow him to concentrate on his airline, Virgin Atlantic.

1999 - Is knighted for his contributions to entrepreneurship.

June 2004 - Branson crosses the English Channel in one hour, 40 minutes and six seconds in an amphibious vehicle, setting a world record.

September 27, 2004 - Branson announces a licensing deal with Mojave Aerospace Ventures (MAV) to ultimately offer commercial space flights through Virgin Galactic.

December 7, 2009 - Branson unveils SpaceShipTwo, named VSS Enterprise, a commercial spacecraft designed to send passengers into orbit for $200,000 a ticket.

January 29, 2010 - Reveals the Necker Nymph, a three-person submarine that can dive more than 100 feet.

August 23, 2011 - Fire, ignited by a lightning strike, destroys Branson's house on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. Approximately 20 people, including Branson, members of his family and actress Kate Winslet, escape unharmed.

November 22, 2013 - Branson announces that travelers for his commercial space travel flight can pay with the digital currency Bitcoin.

October 31, 2014 - SpaceShipTwo explodes during a test flight, killing one pilot and injuring the other.

February 19, 2016 - Virgin Galactic unveils a new spaceship. It is a replacement for the one that crashed in 2014.

2018 - Forbes estimates Branson's net worth as $5.1 billion dollars.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Heat and humidity return for the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming for a Veteran

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The 'curious' new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum

Image

A First Friday for the dogs

Image

Preparing for sports injuries

Image

Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

Image

Family fight leads to stabbing

Image

Katherine Sarver

Image

Belichick on Etling

Image

South Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton