Ohio Air Force base responding to reports of shooter

(CNN) -- Emergency personnel are responding to reports of a possible "active shooter" at a hospital on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, on Thursday. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base said security forces and the fire department responded to the incident at 12:40 p.m. and that base personnel were directed to shelter in place until it is investigated. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also said it is responding to the scene.