Reese Witherspoon pelting ice cream at Meryl Streep is everything

Reese Witherspoon was caught on camera preparing to throw ice cream at Meryl Streep.

But don't worry, they aren't really feuding.

The ice cream showdown is apparently for the upcoming second season of "Big Little Lies."

And if there were any concerns about Witherspoon's aim, she put them to rest in a tweet on Wednesday.

Streep is cast as Mary Louise Wright in the HBO drama, the mother-in-law of Nicole Kidman's character on the show.

The gig marks a rare TV role for Streep, who won an Emmy in 2004 for her work in the miniseries "Angels in America."

HBO revealed in January that Season 2 of "Big Little Lies" will pick up with Mary Louise arriving in Monterey, California, after becoming "concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren" following the death of her son, who was played by Alexander Skarsgård in the first season.

Witherspoon, Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz are all reprising their roles.

Both Witherspoon and Kidman also serve as executive producers on the series.

Robert De Niro threw his hat into the ring for a role on the show when talking to Entertainment Tonight at an event this week. The actor said he would be interested in playing Streep's husband on the series.

"Big Little Lies" debuted on HBO in February 2017 and has won eight Emmys and four Golden Globes.

A premiere date for the second season has not yet been announced.

