Clear

Police arrest man with 'firearm' and 'ammunition' near Capitol

Police arrested a man who had a firearm in a parked vehicle near the US Capitol on Thursday, according to Ca...

Posted: Aug. 2, 2018 8:20 PM
Updated: Aug. 2, 2018 8:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police arrested a man who had a firearm in a parked vehicle near the US Capitol on Thursday, according to Capitol Police.

The arrest happened around 9 a.m. ET Thursday.

Arrests

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Firearms

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Policing and police forces

Weapons and arms

"There is no evidence to indicate any nexus to terrorism at this time," the US Capitol Police communications director Eva Malecki told CNN.

She said the owner of the vehicle arrived when police were around the parked vehicle and he consented to a search, where "a weapon, ammunition, and other items were recovered" from the vehicle.

The man was arrested and transported to USCP Headquarters for processing, and his charges are pending, according to a Capitol Police statement. The agency has not yet responded to CNN for additional details on the incident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Heat and humidity return for the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming for a Veteran

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The 'curious' new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum

Image

A First Friday for the dogs

Image

Preparing for sports injuries

Image

Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

Image

Family fight leads to stabbing

Image

Katherine Sarver

Image

Belichick on Etling

Image

South Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton