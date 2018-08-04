Police arrest man with 'firearm' and 'ammunition' near Capitol

Police arrested a man who had a firearm in a parked vehicle near the US Capitol on Thursday, according to Capitol Police.

The arrest happened around 9 a.m. ET Thursday.

"There is no evidence to indicate any nexus to terrorism at this time," the US Capitol Police communications director Eva Malecki told CNN.

She said the owner of the vehicle arrived when police were around the parked vehicle and he consented to a search, where "a weapon, ammunition, and other items were recovered" from the vehicle.

The man was arrested and transported to USCP Headquarters for processing, and his charges are pending, according to a Capitol Police statement. The agency has not yet responded to CNN for additional details on the incident.