Clear

Apple reaches $1,000,000,000,000 value

How do you like them apples?Apple just became the first American public company to cross $1 trillion ...

Posted: Aug. 3, 2018 3:37 AM
Updated: Aug. 3, 2018 3:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

How do you like them apples?

Apple just became the first American public company to cross $1 trillion in value.

The iPhone maker achieved that big number on Thursday when the stock passed $207.04 a share. Its new all-time high is $208.38. Apple is now up more than 20% this year.

Shares surged after Apple reported earnings that topped forecasts and a healthy outlook on Wednesday.

Even though some think Apple needs a new product to keep sales and profits booming, Apple has rallied past the trillion level thanks to solid sales of the iPhone 8 and X -- particularly in China and Japan -- and surging services revenue from the App Store.

Related: Apple is showering its investors with cash

Wall Street thinks Apple could go even higher. Thirteen analysts have a price target of above $225 for Apple. The most bullish, Brian White of Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co., has a price target of $275 a share. That would value Apple at $1.3 trillion.

Apple is benefiting from investor euphoria surrounding the tech sector broadly as well -- and it could soon have company in the trillion dollar club.

Amazon, Google owner Alphabet and Microsoft have all rallied to near record highs this year, too. Amazon is worth nearly $900 billion while Google and Microsoft are each now worth more than $800 billion.

Apple is not the first publicly traded company in the world to surpass the trillion dollar mark though.

Oil giant PetroChina briefly topped a trillion dollar valuation in 2007 when its stock began trading in Shanghai, but shares quickly plunged afterward. PetroChina, which is also listed on the New York Stock Exchange, is now worth about $205 billion.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Heat and humidity return for the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming for a Veteran

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The 'curious' new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum

Image

A First Friday for the dogs

Image

Preparing for sports injuries

Image

Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

Image

Family fight leads to stabbing

Image

Katherine Sarver

Image

Belichick on Etling

Image

South Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton