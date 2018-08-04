Welcome back Robyn!

Call your girlfriend and let her know Robyn has new music out.

The Swedish pop music sensation is back with a new single after eight years off the scene.

The new song is titled "Missing U" and clearly fans have been doing just that.

Social media was filled with glee at the return of the singer who in 2010 released her "Body Talk" album.

"Queen Robyn is back," one fan tweeted. "Robyn is THE vesica piscis, that intersection in a venn diagram that makes you feel like dancing and crying at the same time."

The singer-songwriter is known for hits including "Show Me Love," "Handle Me" and "Call Your Girlfriend."