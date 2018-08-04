Clear

Paris Jackson: Demi Lovato is not sending me to rehab

Paris Jackson is putting an end to speculation that Demi Lovato's medical emergency has convinced her to ent...

Posted: Aug. 2, 2018 10:03 PM
Updated: Aug. 2, 2018 10:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Paris Jackson is putting an end to speculation that Demi Lovato's medical emergency has convinced her to enter rehab.

The 20-year-old actress/singer posted on social media recently after a report claimed that Lovato's apparent overdose had convinced Michael Jackson's daughter that she needed to "get healthy."

Celebrities

Demi Lovato

Michael Jackson (Entertainer)

Paris Jackson

Everything we know about Demi Lovato's apparent overdose

"Ummm no?? I haven't gone to a clinic.. someone doesn't have to almost die for me to know to be healthy, I've already had friends OD and die," she posted on her Instagram story. "That's enough for me."

She also responded to the chatter on Twitter.

"Bruhh i already made a statement about this! I haven't gone back to rehab, or to any clinic," she tweeted in response to someone else's tweet about the report. "Idk who decided to make this bulls*** up for clickbait but it's annoying! I don't need a celebrity's misfortune to make me healthy. I've had enough friends OD to send me that message!

Jackson has talked in the past about her problems with drug addiction and depression.

Last year she told Rolling Stone that at the age of 15 in 2013 she attempted suicide by slashing her wrists and taking 20 Motrin pills.

"It was just self-hatred," she said. "Low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn't do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Heat and humidity return for the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming for a Veteran

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The 'curious' new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum

Image

A First Friday for the dogs

Image

Preparing for sports injuries

Image

Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

Image

Family fight leads to stabbing

Image

Katherine Sarver

Image

Belichick on Etling

Image

South Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton