Paris Jackson: Demi Lovato is not sending me to rehab

Paris Jackson is putting an end to speculation that Demi Lovato's medical emergency has convinced her to enter rehab.

The 20-year-old actress/singer posted on social media recently after a report claimed that Lovato's apparent overdose had convinced Michael Jackson's daughter that she needed to "get healthy."

"Ummm no?? I haven't gone to a clinic.. someone doesn't have to almost die for me to know to be healthy, I've already had friends OD and die," she posted on her Instagram story. "That's enough for me."

She also responded to the chatter on Twitter.

"Bruhh i already made a statement about this! I haven't gone back to rehab, or to any clinic," she tweeted in response to someone else's tweet about the report. "Idk who decided to make this bulls*** up for clickbait but it's annoying! I don't need a celebrity's misfortune to make me healthy. I've had enough friends OD to send me that message!

Jackson has talked in the past about her problems with drug addiction and depression.

Last year she told Rolling Stone that at the age of 15 in 2013 she attempted suicide by slashing her wrists and taking 20 Motrin pills.

"It was just self-hatred," she said. "Low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn't do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore."