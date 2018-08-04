Clear

Vacant in Vegas: MGM guidance sparks another casino stock sell-off

Bargains along the Las Vegas strip are good news for gamblers and bad news for casino investors.MGM R...

Posted: Aug. 2, 2018 4:04 PM
Updated: Aug. 2, 2018 4:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Bargains along the Las Vegas strip are good news for gamblers and bad news for casino investors.

MGM Resorts sparked more pain for the gambling sector when it warned Thursday that bookings and room prices in the third quarter were lower than expected.

The guidance sent shares of MGM, which also reported sharply lower second quarter earnings, down about 3% in early trading. Wynn Resorts and Penn National Gaming were also trading lower on the news.

CEO Jim Murren downplayed the significance of the lag in bookings, saying the summer months are tough for Vegas hotels and that he expects a pickup at the end of the year.

"You guys get so worked up about a couple of weeks," Murren said on a call with analysts Thursday. "Do we think there is anything structurally going on in Vegas? The answer is no. If I shared that concern, I would tell you. We're going to be stronger in the fourth quarter going into next year."

MGM's decline followed a wild day for casino stocks on Wednesday. Caesar's Entertainment fell as much as 24% and trading was halted several times after it reported weakness in third quarter as well.

Related: Place your bets. The NBA just struck a deal with a casino

Ceasar's posted generally strong results for the quarter, and said it recovered from a large loss last year to report a narrow profit.

But during a midday call with analysts, Caesar's CFO Eric Hession mentioned that the company was seeing "rate pressure" on rooms because of weak bookings along the Las Vegas strip, and warned that revenue per room would be essentially flat in the third quarter. Other casino stocks also fell on Wednesday on the guidance.

Caesar's CEO Mark Frissora had to assure investors that the company expects a return to normal bookings at the end of the year, and that it was sticking with its full-year guidance.

"We know what the bookings look like through the end of the year. And so we don't have concern in our forecast," he said. "It's not like you look at one month or two months, and you say, 'Oh, that's it for Vegas,' right? That's not the way it works."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Heat and humidity return for the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming for a Veteran

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The 'curious' new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum

Image

A First Friday for the dogs

Image

Preparing for sports injuries

Image

Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

Image

Family fight leads to stabbing

Image

Katherine Sarver

Image

Belichick on Etling

Image

South Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton