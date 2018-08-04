Clear

Not just Beyoncé: Rihanna also making Vogue history

Rihanna is putting in work, work, work, work, work as the first black woman on the cover of British Vogue's ...

Posted: Aug. 2, 2018 3:25 PM
Updated: Aug. 2, 2018 3:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rihanna is putting in work, work, work, work, work as the first black woman on the cover of British Vogue's coveted September issue in its 102 year history.

Fresh on the heels of reports about a Beyoncé takeover of September's American Vogue, Rihanna is being celebrated for breaking a barrier.

Beyoncé's reported Vogue takeover is peak blackness

"@Edward_Enninful's on his September issue cover star: ' I always knew it had to be @rihanna. When it comes to that potent mix of fashion and celebrity, nobody does it quite like her,'" British Vogue tweeted.

The "Ocean's 8" star also shared some images from her Vogue photo shoot, thanking Enninful, who is the magazine's first black editor-in-chief.

"I'm so honored to be on the cover of your first September issue with British Vogue @edward_enninful Thank you for considering me," Rihanna tweeted.

Enninful explained his choice to feature Rihanna in his letter from the editor.

"No matter how haute the styling goes, or experimental the mood, you never lose her in the imagery. She is always Rihanna," he wrote. "There's a lesson for us all in that. Whichever way you choose to dress the new season, take a leaf out of her book and be yourself."

The issue goes on sale Friday.

