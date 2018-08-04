The return of Sarah Connor

Go ahead and slay then, Linda Hamilton.

We've gotten a first glimpse of a the as-yet-untitled "Terminator" sequel coming in November 2019, featuring Hamilton looking ready to rock as her famed character, Sarah Connor.

"Official first look at the new #Terminator featuring Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis and Linda Hamilton. Directed by Tim Miller (DEADPOOL)," a tweet from the "Terminator" account read. "Produced by James Cameron and David Ellison. In theatres 11.22.19."

The film's writer, Billy Ray, also shared the image.

"Writing can be hard," he tweeted. "Writing SARAH CONNOR was a blast. Also a privilege & an honor."

The 1984 original, about an indestructible android played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, has a die hard fan base that considers the Connor character their queen.

The film helped launch Schwarzenegger and Hamilton to stardom.

The "Terminator" sequel hits theaters November 22, 2019.