Meghan McCain talks to Joe Biden 'all the time'

Meghan McCain, daughter of Sen. John McCain and a conservative commentator, speaks with former Vice President Joe Biden "all the time," she told Glamour Magazine in an interview out Thursday.

The two grew closer, she said, following a December appearance together on ABC's "The View," on which McCain is a co-host. The two shared an emotional on-air moment when she asked the former vice president about his son Beau's cancer diagnosis.

McCain's father was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor, in July 2017. Beau Biden passed away from the same cancer in 2015.

"I talk to him all the time, and he checks in on me all the time," Meghan McCain told the magazine.

Joe Biden, a former Democratic senator from Delaware, praised how McCain has handled her father's battle publicly and privately.

"There is no manual to consult when it comes to dealing with a seriously ill parent," he said in an email to the magazine. "But if there was, Meghan McCain would be the one to write it ... Publicly, she has been fierce as John's advocate, and privately, her love and encouragement have sustained him. The way the entire McCain family has handled the cards they have been dealt is worthy of our admiration, and I know John is so incredibly proud of his daughter."

Beau Biden developed a similar bond with the Arizona Republican senator as he fought cancer.

"Look, one of the things that gave Beau courage, my word, was John (McCain). Your dad, you may remember when you were a little kid. Your dad took care of my Beau," Biden told Meghan McCain on air in December.

When he was sick, Biden said, Beau "talked about your dad's courage, not about illness, but about his courage."

McCain also revealed to Glamour that her father's 2008 election opponent, Barack Obama, as well as former first lady Michelle Obama, sent her a handwritten letter following her November wedding.

"It was such a kind gesture, you know? I disagree with him on many things, but kind gestures go far," she said, adding that she privately thanked former top Obama aide Valerie Jarrett when she co-hosted "The View" earlier this year.