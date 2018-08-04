Clear

UK hikes interest rates for second time in a decade

The United Kingdom got only its second interest rate hike in over a decade on Thursday. Brexit will decide w...

Posted: Aug. 2, 2018 3:25 PM
Updated: Aug. 2, 2018 3:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The United Kingdom got only its second interest rate hike in over a decade on Thursday. Brexit will decide whether it gets another one any time soon.

The Bank of England raised its benchmark rate to 0.75% from 0.5% despite worries over the strength of the UK economy and uncertainty over Brexit.

The hike will make UK mortgages and loans more expensive, but should boost returns on cash tucked away in domestic savings accounts.

Some economists have raised doubts about the case for the rate hike.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has previously warned of dire economic consequences if Britain leaves the European Union in March 2019 without a comprehensive Brexit deal.

"We expect the Bank of England to wait until after Brexit in March 2019 before hiking again," said Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg.

Crashing out of the bloc without a deal could require the UK central bank to slash interest rates and introduce emergency measures in an effort to steady the financial system and wider economy.

The central bank acknowledged the risks on Thursday, saying in a statement that "any future increases in Bank Rate are likely to be at a gradual pace and to a limited extent."

"The Monetary Policy Committee continues to recognize that the economic outlook could be influenced significantly by the response of households, businesses and financial markets to developments related to the process of EU withdrawal," it added.

Carney said during a press conference that improving wage growth and a strong labor market led to the unanimous vote for a rate hike. He said the central bank wanted to act now instead of waiting for Brexit.

"We can't just wait wait wait through all of that," he said, adding that the bank is prepared to react quickly if economic conditions change.

Carney said the Bank of England is working closely with the UK Treasury and the European Central Bank to plan for a smooth Brexit transition that protects financial markets.

Related: Sanofi and Novartis are stockpiling drugs to prepare for Brexit

Central banks in many advanced economies have raised interest rates and moved to end stimulus programs as the global economy shakes off the lingering effects of the global financial crisis.

The US Federal Reserve has been steadily raising interest rates since late 2015. It held rates steady on Wednesday, but current plans involve at least two more hikes this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Heat and humidity return for the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homecoming for a Veteran

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

The 'curious' new exhibit at the Swope Art Museum

Image

A First Friday for the dogs

Image

Preparing for sports injuries

Image

Back to School Haircuts to honor Garrett Sands

Image

Family fight leads to stabbing

Image

Katherine Sarver

Image

Belichick on Etling

Image

South Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton