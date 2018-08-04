5 things for August 2: Russia probe, TSA, climate change, Denmark, college football

Flat or fizzy? How you take your water could determine whether you're still thirsty at the bottom of the bottle. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Russia investigation

Special counsel Robert Mueller has offered to reduce the number of obstruction-related questions President Donald Trump would be asked by investigators, sources familiar with the negotiations tell CNN. The President's lawyers had offered written answers to obstruction questions and wanted to limit the interview to matters before his inauguration, which are largely confined to collusion. But Mueller wants obstruction to be addressed in person. Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said the President's legal team is "in the process of responding" to a response from Mueller's team regarding its counter-proposal for an interview with the President.

This comes as Trump, in a tweet, called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end the Russia probe. His press secretary said it wasn't an order -- merely the President's "opinion." But the tweet reignited the question of whether the President's tweets could be viewed acts of obstruction of justice. CNN's Stephen Collinson said the escalation of attacks on Mueller means Trump's team is growing even more worried about what the investigation may reveal.

2. TSA screenings

Imagine getting to the airport to catch your flight, checking your luggage and heading straight to your gate -- without a security screening. This scenario is seriously being considered by the TSA, which has discussed eliminating passenger screening at more than 150 small and medium-sized airports. Such a proposal -- detailed in internal documents and conversations with senior TSA officials -- would be a huge change for air travel in this country. Remember, the TSA was born out of the carnage of the September 11 terror attacks.

What's driving this? Well, money, for one thing. It's estimated such a move could save $115 million a year. There's also a belief by some that terrorists wouldn't be as interested in targeting smaller planes, a view called "dangerous" by one TSA field leader. CNN terrorism analyst Paul Cruickshank said it was "stunning that this is even seriously being considered." A TSA spokesman said the proposal is just part of the regular, ongoing conversation within the agency about screening. It's not clear if or when a final decision on this will be made.

3. Climate change

It's hot on planet Earth. And it just keeps getting hotter. 2017 was one of the hottest years in history, says a new report from the American Meteorological Society. It follows a string of hottest-ever years and is more evidence that this place is warming up faster than at any point in modern history. Ready for more depressing news? Just head to open water, where last year sea levels reached an all-time high, the average global sea surface temperature was near a record high and coral bleaching rose to unprecedented levels. And, oh yeah, both the North and South poles saw record levels of low ice in 2017, too.

4. Denmark

Denmark has a new burqa ban, and hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets to slam it. The new law, which was passed in May and went into effect yesterday, bans wearing facial coverings in public. Protesters gathered in Copenhagen wearing burqas and face veils of all types. Restricting face coverings has been a hot topic for years in Europe, where some warily see Islamic face veils as a sign of Islam's rise on the continent. France banned the full face veil in 2011, while Belgium, Austria, the Netherlands and parts of Switzerland have restrictions in place.

5. College football

Just weeks before the start of college football season, one of the sport's most high-profile coaches is benched. Ohio State put head coach Urban Meyer on paid administrative leave as it investigates whether Meyer knew about domestic violence allegations against ex-assistant coach Zach Smith. Smith's ex-wife told a media outlet she believes Meyer knew about the alleged domestic violence three years ago. Only Alabama's all-everything coach, Nick Saban, may be more powerful in the sport than Meyer, who has won three national championships.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Our church is suffering from a crisis of sexual morality."

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, after sex abuse allegations spurred the resignations of two top church officials amid scandals on several continents

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Getting game

Back-to-school season is upon us, and parents are busily hiring tutors to help their children succeed this year -- in the video game Fortnite.

May your pocketbook be with you

Attention "Star Wars" fans. The blue-gray jacket Han Solo wore in "The Empire Strikes Back" can be yours for a cool $1.3 million.

Never too late to do the right thing

She stole money from the restaurant she worked for, then felt guilty about it for years. So, she sent a letter of apology -- and $1,000.

I've grown accustomed to her face

You don't know Shubnum Khan, but you've seen her. The South African woman unwittingly became the face for ad campaigns around the world.

That'll show 'em

A bulldozer crushing $5.5 million worth of luxury vehicles? It's all part of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's big anti-corruption drive.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$430 million

That's how much money electric car maker Tesla lost in cash in the second quarter, the biggest loss in its history.

AND FINALLY

Don't stop the music

Even if you're not a fan of Rihanna, you'll probably be tapping your foot to this a cappella group's medley of RiRis greatest hits. (Click to view.)