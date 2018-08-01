Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

US planning to reduce troops in Africa despite growing terrorist threat

The US military is weighing significantly drawing down the number of US Special Operations Forces in Africa ...

Posted: Aug. 1, 2018 10:58 PM
Updated: Aug. 1, 2018 10:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The US military is weighing significantly drawing down the number of US Special Operations Forces in Africa despite senior military officials warning that the terrorist threat in Africa is increasing, three defense officials tell CNN.

The planned reductions are intended to help better align the US military's posture with the Trump administration's new defense strategy which focuses more on near-peer competitors like Russia and China as opposed to counterterrorism missions.

Africa

Armed forces

Continents and regions

International relations and national security

Military

Military operations

National security

North America

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

2017 Niger ambush

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

La David Johnson

Military casualties

Misc people

Niger

Special operations forces

US Army Special Forces

US Department of Defense

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

US Special Operations Command

War casualties

Western Africa

US Africa Command, which oversees US troops on the continent, has submitted to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff a plan to significantly reduce the number of US forces in Africa, the majority of which work to help countries there battle terrorist groups.

It is not clear whether Secretary of Defense James Mattis will approve the proposal.

"No decisions or changes have been made yet to the forces operating in Africa," Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Sheryll Klinkel told CNN.

"The Department consistently reviews plans, operations and military investments across the globe to develop the best options that address the constantly evolving threat to US national interests," she added.

US Africa Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The plan's submission was first reported by The New York Times.

Elite American Special Operations Forces currently operate in about 12 African nations, including Somalia, Niger and Cameroon, where they advise local forces.

"We're going to help them to degrade the enemies that we share in common. They are fighting America's enemies. These are sworn enemies of the United States, that's why we're here. We can fight them here or we can fight them somewhere else at a much higher cost," the commander of US special operations in Africa, Maj. Gen. Marcus Hicks, told CNN in April.

Senior US military commanders have warned of the increasing threat of terrorist groups to the region, particularly in West Africa.

"The al Qaeda- and ISIS-inspired threats in Lake Chad Basin and here in the Sahel are very real and continue to grow in strength," Hicks said, referring to two regions in western Africa.

While US troops are primarily in a supporting role, they have encountered combat on multiple occasions.

Four US soldiers were killed in an ambush in Niger last October and another US adviser was killed in Somalia in June.

"The threat is increasing at different rates and different volumes depending on where you are at in the theater in Africa," a US military official familiar with US operations in Africa told CNN.

Even before the planned reduction, senior military officials had noted that US troops operating in Africa faced greater resource constraints than in places like Iraq, Syria or Afghanistan.

"We're mindful of the limits of our resources," Hicks said in April, saying the then-US military footprint in Africa was "sustainable" over the longer term.

And while the Pentagon is seeking to focus its efforts more on Moscow and Beijing, US officials have expressed concerns about the growing Russian and Chinese presence in Africa.

Russia has sent military assistance to Libya and the Central African Republic, while China has established major economic ties to a multitude of African nations and has built a major military base in Djibouti, close to a US installation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Pleasant, but warmer weather ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Jail tax meeting

Image

TH Rex rally

Image

Vance Edmondson

Image

When will the pool weather return?

Image

Local family continues push for special needs equality

Image

ISU Football opening day

Image

Sullivan football

Image

Salvation Amry back to school supply drive helps send kids to school with supplies

Image

Getting back into the swing of the school day

Image

Family Dollar armed robbery

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn