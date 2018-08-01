The Justice Department released photos as part of the evidence entered at Paul Manafort's trial on Wednesday. Take a look at some photos of Manafort's various jackets and suits below:
Related Content
- Take a look at some of Manafort's jackets
- School facing backlash from parents after banning jackets
- Parents outraged after school puts a ban on jackets
- Melania dons jacket saying 'I really don't care. Do U?'
- Trump says Melania jacket is message to media
- Speier on Manafort: 'Stunningly stupid'
- Mueller: Manafort attempted witness tampering
- Paul Manafort arrives to jail
- R. Lee Ermey, actor in 'Full Metal Jacket,' dies at 74
- Muere R. Lee Ermey, actor de "Full Metal Jacket"
Scroll for more content...