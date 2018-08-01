Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Elon Musk apologizes for brushing off analysts on past earnings call

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stunned analysts a few months ago by refusing to answer their "boring" questions on a Te...

Posted: Aug. 1, 2018 10:59 PM
Updated: Aug. 1, 2018 10:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stunned analysts a few months ago by refusing to answer their "boring" questions on a Tesla earnings call, choosing instead to field questions from a YouTuber. Tesla's stock price took a hit.

But on Wednesday, Musk said he was sorry for the testy exchange. He spent more than an hour on this quarter's earnings call taking questions from analysts and journalists.

His amenable tone appeared to win investors over. Tesla's after-hours stock price climbed more than 10% around the time he offered his apology.

It's a sign Tesla fans on Wall Street may have had their faith restored in Musk after a rocky few weeks.

Musk offered his apologies directly to Toni Sacconaghi from Bernstein and Joseph Spak of RBC Capital Markets, the analysts he brushed off in May.

Related: Tesla reported the biggest loss in its history. But it could've been worse

"First of all, I'd like to apologize for you know being impolite on the prior call. There's obviously no excuse for bad manners, and I was kind of violating my own rule that regard," Musk told Sacconaghi.

He went on to explain he's been worn out lately from working "110, 120 hour weeks."

Sacconaghi said he "appreciated" the apology.

Minutes later, Spak came on to ask a question, and Musk again said he was sorry for being "impolite" on the last call.

"Thanks," Spak replied.

His bizarre behavior in May had prompted fears among investors that Musk was willing to burn bridges with Wall Street at a crucial time for his cash-strapped electric car company.

And it came ahead of more baffling behavior from the CEO, which has included making an unfounded and disparaging claim about one of the Thai cave rescue workers. Musk recently apologized for that ordeal as well.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Pleasant, but warmer weather ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Jail tax meeting

Image

TH Rex rally

Image

Vance Edmondson

Image

When will the pool weather return?

Image

Local family continues push for special needs equality

Image

ISU Football opening day

Image

Sullivan football

Image

Salvation Amry back to school supply drive helps send kids to school with supplies

Image

Getting back into the swing of the school day

Image

Family Dollar armed robbery

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn