Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Florida sheriff defends his decision not to arrest shooter in 'stand your ground' case

A Florida sheriff defended his decision not to arrest a man who fatally shot another man during a heated arg...

Posted: Aug. 1, 2018 11:04 PM
Updated: Aug. 1, 2018 11:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Florida sheriff defended his decision not to arrest a man who fatally shot another man during a heated argument nearly two weeks ago, saying the state's controversial "stand your ground" law prevented him from doing so.

"To arrest, it must be so clear that, as a matter of law, 'stand your ground' does not apply in any way to the facts and circumstances that you're presented with," Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Tuesday.

Arrests

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal defenses

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Florida

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Military

Military weapons

Missile systems

North America

Self defense cases

Shootings

Southeastern United States

Stand your ground laws

The Americas

United States

Weapons and arms

"That is not the situation here. The facts are not so clear that this is absolutely outside the boundaries of 'stand your ground.' "

His comments came in response to backlash from the family and girlfriend of the slain man and from some Republicans about his decision not to arrest Michael Drejka. Drejka, who is white, shot and killed Markeis McGlockton, who is black, on July 19 outside a convenience store in Clearwater.

The shooting took place after an argument erupted between Drejka, 47, and Britany Jacobs, 24, over the use of a handicapped-accessible parking spot. McGlockton, Jacobs' boyfriend, walked over to Drejka and gave him a "violent push," Gualtieri said at the time.

In response, Drejka pulled out a handgun while on the ground and shot McGlockton in the chest. McGlockton was later pronounced dead.

Gualtieri, who is a licensed attorney, gave an extensive legal explanation of the issue Tuesday. He went line by line through the "stand your ground law" and court precedent to explain that it largely takes the arrest out of police hands.

"My decision not to arrest is merely doing what Florida law compels," he said.

The investigation in the case is ongoing, he said. Once complete, it will be turned over to the county's state attorney for possible charges.

But in the meantime, Gualtieri said he was correct not to make an arrest.

"A whole bunch of people have offered a whole bunch of different opinions," he said. "I'd suggest to you that the mere fact that so many people have so many different opinions validates the decision not to arrest Drejka (at) this stage."

What is 'stand your ground'?

Florida's "stand your ground" law, perhaps the strongest in the country, grants immunity to the person acting in self-defense and puts the burden of proof on the state.

"Nowhere else is there anything like this in criminal law where somebody asserts something and the burden then shifts to the other person," Gualtieri said in a press conference last week. "That's a very heavy standard, and it puts the burden on the state."

He said the state's "stand your ground" law created a standard of how a reasonable person would react that was "largely subjective."

However, several state Republicans questioned Gualtieri's interpretation of the law in comments this week to Politico.

Republican state Sen. Dennis Baxley and others quoted in Politico criticized Gualtieri's view of the law, saying the reasonable person standard is objective, not subjective. Baxley did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

Gualtieri said Tuesday that the reasonable person standard is technically objective "but it has to be viewed through the lens of the person under the circumstances of the time, which inherently has some subjective components to it."

Jacobs, McGlockton's girlfriend, told CNN affiliate WFLA in Tampa that she thought Drejka was in the wrong in the fatal shooting.

"It shouldn't be right because he came approaching me," she said, "and all Markeis did was try to protect us and protect (his) family."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Pleasant, but warmer weather ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Jail tax meeting

Image

TH Rex rally

Image

Vance Edmondson

Image

When will the pool weather return?

Image

Local family continues push for special needs equality

Image

ISU Football opening day

Image

Sullivan football

Image

Salvation Amry back to school supply drive helps send kids to school with supplies

Image

Getting back into the swing of the school day

Image

Family Dollar armed robbery

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn