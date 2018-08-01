Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Chaos as top African athletes stranded at Lagos airport

Organizers of the 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships being held in Nigeria have come under fire ove...

Posted: Aug. 1, 2018 11:04 PM
Updated: Aug. 1, 2018 11:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Organizers of the 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships being held in Nigeria have come under fire over poor arrangements for participants at the competition.

Some of Africa's most prominent athletes were photographed camping on the floor with their luggage at the Lagos airport on Tuesday.

Africa

Air transportation

Airports

Athletes

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Eastern Africa

Kenya

Nigeria

Sports and recreation

Transportation and warehousing

Western Africa

Accidents, disasters and safety

Air transportation safety

Aviation security

Internet and WWW

Lagos

Olympics

Safety issues and practices

Social media

Sports events

Technology

Travel and tourism

Travel safety and security

Air travel incidents

Burundi's Olympic silver medalist Francine Niyonsaba shared pictures of herself, and other teammates camped on the airport floor, resting on their luggage on social media.

"Bad situation in Nigeria before African championship in ASABA 2018. be strong # the competition starts today," she tweeted.

Kenya's team arrived Monday and were stuck in Lagos for two days trying to secure a connecting flight to Asaba city in southeast Nigeria, where the event is being held.

Their troubles started on arrival at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, on Monday where immigration officials seized their passport, said James Magayi, a sports journalist who traveled with the Kenyan team.

"We expected a local organizing committee desk to assist all the incoming athletes and the press, but there was nothing like that. What the Nigeria airport authorities did was to confiscate all our passports, and we got our passport about 34 hours later," Magayi told CNN.

CNN was not immediately able to reach immigration officials for comment.

Unable to get a connecting flight to Asaba on the first night, the Kenyan team were forced to sleep three to a bed as the hotel close to the airport was fully booked, Magayi told CNN.

"The whole Kenyan contingent was taken to a hotel somewhere in Ikeja. The hotel was already fully booked. We got a few rooms, so three people shared one bed," he said.

Athletics Kenya in a statement on Wednesday said Kenya's sports ministry had "facilitated" the team's journey to Lagos, but the CAA and the championship organizers should have booked the connecting flight for the team.

"The connecting flight from Lagos to Asaba was the responsibility of Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) and the Local Organizing Committee, who had assured us that all was well."

The body says it plans to petition the CAA and the International Association of Athletics Federation on the issue.

CAA in a statement said it had rescheduled some of the events slated for Wednesday due to "organizing problems."

Some of the Kenyan athletes finally arrived in Asaba Wednesday morning, Magayi said.

Other countries like Uganda, South Africa, Benin, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Egypt, South Sudan, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Morocco, and Rwanda also had their athletes stranded in Lagos, Athletics Kenya says.

The competition will act as a qualifier for the IAAF Continental Cup in Ostrava, the Czech Republic in September.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Pleasant, but warmer weather ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Jail tax meeting

Image

TH Rex rally

Image

Vance Edmondson

Image

When will the pool weather return?

Image

Local family continues push for special needs equality

Image

ISU Football opening day

Image

Sullivan football

Image

Salvation Amry back to school supply drive helps send kids to school with supplies

Image

Getting back into the swing of the school day

Image

Family Dollar armed robbery

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn