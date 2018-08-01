Restaurant owner reacts to waitress apology

Clear
Carlotta Flores, who owns a Mexican restaurant in Arizona, says she would give a former waitress who stole money from her restaurant 20 years ago a hug after the woman sent Flores a handwritten apology and $1,000 in cash.

Posted: Aug. 1, 2018 11:08 PM
Updated: Aug. 1, 2018 11:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

With $1,000 in cash and a handwritten apology, a former waitress is trying to make things right after stealing money from a Mexican restaurant more than 20 years ago.

Carlotta Flores, who owns El Charro restaurant in Tucson, received a surprise envelope in the mail last week. A woman who had worked for Flores in the 1990s while attending the University of Arizona revealed that she stole money from the restaurant.

"One of the waiters I worked with had encouraged me to 'forget' to ring in a few drinks a shift and pocket the cash. And for some stupid reason, I did it," wrote the woman who only identified herself as "a thankful former employee. "I grew up in the church, I knew better. I hadn't stolen a dime before then, nor have I since."

"Thankfully, I was a terrible waitress and you all fired me before it could amount to more than a few hundred dollars total," the letter continued.

"It's been 20 years, but I still carry great remorse. I am very sorry that I stole from you. Please accept my apology + this money as a repayment + 20 years of interest. May God forever bless you+ your family."

Flores said the letter deeply moved her and her employees.

"I had my purse stolen and this sort of renewed the faith that we had a lot of good people out there," Flores told CNN affiliate KVOA.

Some of her managers were also in tears after reading the letter.

"I don't know where she's at or who she is but I will tell you one thing. I hope that she's read or has seen what an impact this has made not only on me, my family, my business but where it will go in the future so I hope she keeps looking to see what we're doing with it," Flores said.

Flores said she wants to send the woman her money back.

