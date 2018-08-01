Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Caesar's stock plunges on worries about Vegas hotel bookings

Las Vegas casinos have some bargains on hotel rooms right now. That sent the stocks of casino operators on a...

Posted: Aug. 1, 2018 11:04 PM
Updated: Aug. 1, 2018 11:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Las Vegas casinos have some bargains on hotel rooms right now. That sent the stocks of casino operators on a wild ride Wednesday.

Shares of Caesar's Entertainment fell as much as 24% Wednesday and trading was halted several times.

The company posted generally strong results early Wednesday. It recovered from a large loss last year to report a narrow profit.

But during a midday call with analysts, CFO Eric Hession mentioned that the company was seeing "rate pressure" on rooms because of weak bookings along the Las Vegas strip, and warned that revenue per room would be essentially flat in the third quarter. That sent shares of Caesars and other casino stocks like MGM Resorts, Wynn Resorts and Penn National Gaming tumbling

Caesar's CEO Mark Frissora had to assure investors that the company sees things returning to normal at the end of the year, and that it was sticking with its full-year guidance.

"We know what the bookings look like through the end of the year. And so we don't have concern in our forecast," he said. "We said that we saw some weakness in July and August, but then strengthening in September."

"It's not like you look at one month or two months, and you say, 'Oh, that's it for Vegas,' right? That's not the way it works," he added.

The assurances helped bring shares of Caesar's back from session lows, recapturing roughly half the losses. The other stocks also moved off their lows.

Related: Place your bets. The NBA just struck a deal with a casino

In an interview later in the day on CNBC, Frissora tried to assure investors again that the company doesn't see any long-term weakness in Vegas or other locations, calling the drop in bookings a "short-term blip."

"In terms of the stock reaction today, it has to do with the fact that we're eight months out of bankruptcy and you get a lot of volatility on a stock that is eight months out of bankruptcy," he said. "We're still very bullish on the fourth quarter. This is more of a temporary lull."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Pleasant, but warmer weather ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Jail tax meeting

Image

TH Rex rally

Image

Vance Edmondson

Image

When will the pool weather return?

Image

Local family continues push for special needs equality

Image

ISU Football opening day

Image

Sullivan football

Image

Salvation Amry back to school supply drive helps send kids to school with supplies

Image

Getting back into the swing of the school day

Image

Family Dollar armed robbery

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn