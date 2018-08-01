Clear

Day two: Paul Manafort's trial resumes with consultant's testimony, Trump tweets

Day two of the Paul Manafort trial gets underway Wednesday with testimony expected from a Democratic consult...

Posted: Aug. 1, 2018 4:04 PM
Updated: Aug. 1, 2018 4:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Day two of the Paul Manafort trial gets underway Wednesday with testimony expected from a Democratic consultant who worked on Ukrainian political campaigns and President Donald Trump attacking special counsel Robert Mueller and federal investigators.

The trial of Trump's former campaign chairman Tuesday began with prosecutors accusing Manafort of violating the law in order to fund an extravagant lifestyle, including purchases of real estate, cars, a $21,000 watch and a $15,000 jacket "made from an ostrich."

His defense team made clear they plan to pin the blame on Manafort's longtime deputy, Rick Gates, who is expected to testify during the trial.

Manafort's trial is the first case Mueller's team has taken before a jury, where they are charging Manafort with 18 counts of violating tax and banking laws. Manafort has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The President is paying close attention to TV coverage of the trial and has his legal team giving update on developments, sources tell CNN, and began the day by blasting the investigation: "...This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!"

In a second tweet, Trump wrote: "Paul Manafort worked for Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole and many other highly prominent and respected political leaders. He worked for me for a very short time. Why didn't government tell me that he was under investigation. These old charges have nothing to do with Collusion - a Hoax!"

Mueller's team is expected to call Daniel Rabin, a Democratic political consultant, to testify on Wednesday morning. Prosecutors also indicated they plan to call an FBI agent to the stand later in the day.

