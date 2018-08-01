Day two: Paul Manafort's trial resumes with consultant's testimony, Trump tweets

Day two of the Paul Manafort trial gets underway Wednesday with testimony expected from a Democratic consultant who worked on Ukrainian political campaigns and President Donald Trump attacking special counsel Robert Mueller and federal investigators.
The trial of Trump's former campaign chairman Tuesday began with prosecutors accusing Manafort of violating the law in order to fund an extravagant lifestyle, including purchases of real estate, cars, a $21,000 watch and a $15,000 jacket "made from an ostrich."
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Criminal law
Eastern Europe
Europe
Government and public administration
Investigations
Law and legal system
Paul Manafort
Political Figures - US
Politics
Russia
Russia meddling investigation
Testimony
Trial and procedure
Donald Trump
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Government bodies and offices
Government organizations - US
Robert Mueller
US Department of Justice
US federal departments and agencies
US federal government
His defense team made clear they plan to pin the blame on Manafort's longtime deputy, Rick Gates, who is expected to testify during the trial.
Manafort's trial is the first case Mueller's team has taken before a jury, where they are charging Manafort with 18 counts of violating tax and banking laws. Manafort has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The President is paying close attention to TV coverage of the trial and has his legal team giving update on developments, sources tell CNN, and began the day by blasting the investigation: "...This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!"
In a second tweet, Trump wrote: "Paul Manafort worked for Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole and many other highly prominent and respected political leaders. He worked for me for a very short time. Why didn't government tell me that he was under investigation. These old charges have nothing to do with Collusion - a Hoax!"
RELATED: Paul Manafort trial tracker
Mueller's team is expected to call Daniel Rabin, a Democratic political consultant, to testify on Wednesday morning. Prosecutors also indicated they plan to call an FBI agent to the stand later in the day.
Related Content
- Manafort trial resumes after fiery first day
- Paul Manafort sent to jail, pending trial
- 5 witnesses named in Paul Manafort trial
- Jury seated in Paul Manafort trial
- Takeaways from day one of the Paul Manafort trial
- Takeaways from day two of the Paul Manafort trial
- Paul Manafort arrives to jail
- Paul Manafort's trial in Virginia pushed back to July 24
- URGENT - Judge sends Paul Manafort to jail, pending trial