Protests in Zimbabwe as opposition cries foul in tightly fought elections

Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party has won a sweeping majority in parliament, electoral officials said, as opposition supporters staged protests in the nation's capital, Harare.

The electoral board said the party of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took power last year after a military takeover forced out former leader Robert Mugabe, had won two-thirds of the seats in the national parliament.

Africa Continents and regions Eastern Africa Government and public administration Government bodies and offices Legislative bodies Political parties Politics Zimbabwe Elections and campaigns Emmerson Mnangagwa Political Figures - Intl Robert Mugabe Voters and voting Military Harare Protests and demonstrations Elections monitoring

"This is the people's endorsement of what President Emmerson Mnangagwa did to the people of Zimbabwe when he came to power," Nick Mangwana, a spokesman for Zanu-PF, told CNN.

Official results of the presidential election are yet to be declared. Mnangagwa is fighting off a strong challenge from The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader, Nelson Chamisa.

Chamisa hinted he could reject the official result if it doesn't go his way.

"THANK YOU ZIMBABWE," he tweeted Wednesday. "I'm humbled by the support you have given to me as a Presidential Candidate. We have won the popular vote. You voted for total Change in this past election! We have won this one together. No amount of results manipulation will alter your WILL #Godisinit."

In Harare, automatic gun fire could be heard as police and the army attempted to disperse protesters.

Tear gas and a water cannon was also used as protesters ran away from the scene. Opposition leaders have cried foul, claiming vote rigging and media bias.

A number of protesters appeared to be beaten up by security forces as they demonstrated close to the hotel hosting international election monitors.

Burning tires could be seen on the roadside while armored vehicles patrolled the streets and a police helicopter flew above the protesters.

As the protests gathered momentum, Mnangagwa called for calm on Twitter. "At this crucial time, I call on everyone to desist from provocative declarations and statements. We must all demonstrate patience and maturity, and act in a way that puts our people and their safety first. Now is the time for responsibility and above all, peace."

Elmar Brok, chief observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission Zimbabwe, urged the country's electoral board to announce the results as soon as possible.

"The longer it lasts [takes] that the results of the Presidential election are unknown, the more lack of credibility arises in Zimbabwe, within the parties and within the population," he said.

Both Mnangagwa and Chamisa hinted they were ahead on Tuesday in the country's first election without the name of former ruler Robert Mugabe on the ballot.

Mnangagwa, 75, who took power after helping to orchestrate a de facto coup against Mugabe in November, said he was receiving "extremely positive" information on the election. Meanwhile, Chamisa, 40, said his party was poised for victory.

The chair of the electoral commission, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, told reporters in Harare on Tuesday that the commission was confident there was no cheating or rigging in the largely peaceful vote. Observers were present to monitor the election for the first time in years, including 20 teams from the US Embassy in Harare.

A report published by African Union observers Wednesday said that "by and large, the process was peaceful and well-administered."

But observers from the European Union disagreed, claiming that "a truly level playing field was not achieved" in the run-up to the election.

EU observers pointed to the "misuse of state resources, instances of coercion and intimidation, partisan behavior by traditional leaders and overt bias in state media, all in favor of the ruling party."

The commission has until August 4 to release final results. If no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote, a runoff will be held on September 8.

"I am delighted by the high turnout and citizen engagement so far. The information from our reps on the ground is extremely positive!" Mnangagwa said Tuesday on Twitter.

Known as "the crocodile" for his political cunning and longevity, Mnangagwa has attempted to rebrand Zanu-PF, pledging to heal divisions and rebuild the country. But he is still widely considered to be Mugabe's man given that he worked so closely with him for more than 40 years, first as his special assistant during the 1977 liberation war, and later as security minister and justice minister.

Chamisa -- the country's youngest ever presidential candidate -- who took over the MDC leadership following the death of its founder Morgan Tsvangirai in February, tweeted on Tuesday that his party had done "exceedingly well."

During the campaign, Chamisa aimed to appeal to younger voters with promises of electoral reform, tax cuts and jobs.

While his message may strike a chord, he does not have the same level of backing from the security forces or military who oversaw Mugabe's departure.

But both men face a mighty challenge to help the country recover from the dire economic situation that was inflicted upon it by Mugabe's rule.