Everything we know about Demi Lovato's apparent overdose

More than a week after her apparent overdose, Demi Lovato remains hospitalized.

Fans continue to worry, support and speculate about the singer who turns 26 this month.

Here's what we know so far:

What happened

A source close to Lovato's family told CNN the singer was rushed to the hospital July 24 after an apparent drug overdose.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to CNN it received a call at 11:22 a.m. that day for a medical emergency and transported a 25-year-old woman to a hospital.

A senior law enforcement official told CNN Lovato was at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where she was stable, conscious and breathing.

CNN acquired a seemingly redacted recording of a 911 call related to Lovato's emergency.

The male 911 operator on the recording is heard gathering information and asks the female caller if she's with "the patient."

"I was, I'm downstairs. There are other people [who] went in," the unidentified caller can be heard saying. "We just need to get somebody out here."

As first responders rushed to Lovato's Hollywood Hills home, the caller -- seemingly out of a desire for privacy -- tells the dispatcher, "Wait, no sirens please, right?"

"No, no, this is a medical emergency. I don't have control over that," the dispatcher responds. "This is definitely a medical emergency and we need to get there as fast as possible."

What didn't happen

There had been reports Lovato overdosed on heroin, but a source close to the singer denied that.

It has not been publicly disclosed what drug or drugs were involved.

What led up to this

Lovato has long been open about her struggles with sobriety, an eating disorder and being bipolar.

She has said she first tried cocaine as a 17-year-old Disney star and "loved it."

Lovato told Access Hollywood in 2013 that she had a moment of reckoning when she was 19.

"I was going to the airport and I had a Sprite bottle just filled with vodka. It was just nine in the morning, and I was throwing up in the car, and this was just to get on a plane to go back to L.A. to the sober living house that I was staying at," Lovato said. "I had all the help in the world, but I didn't want it."

In June, Lovato shared that she had relapsed and released the single "Sober."

"I'm sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again," Lovato sings in the song. "I want to be a role model but I'm only human."

The lyrics also include Lovato singing, "I'm sorry that I'm here again. I promise I'll get help."

She tweeted a video of her emotional performance of the song in Lisbon, Portugal.

"Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life," she tweeted. "Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten.

Friends and fans are rallying around her

Soon after her medical emergency, Lovato's ex-boyfriend, singer Joe Jonas, expressed his support.

"Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now," a tweet from Jonas read. "She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi."

He was one of many celebrities who have been showing love on social media.

One friend is asking for fans to stop with the "negativity."

Dani Vitale, a longtime friend of Lovato's who is also one of her backup dancers, recently responded to social media comments that she has been a "bad influence" on Lovato.

"I have not said anything about this situation until now because her recovery has been of the most importance," Vitale wrote in a note she posted on Instagram this week. "I was not with Demi when the incident happened, but I am with her now, and will continue to be because she means the world to me just as she does to all of you."

On Monday, rapper Cardi B shared a clip from Lovato's 2017 American Music Awards performance of her single "Sorry Not Sorry," captioned, "Mood."

How Lovato's doing now

Two sources close to Lovato have told CNN that her family and her former boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama, have been by her side during her hospitalization.

Sources also told CNN that Lovato has been experiencing complications, including "nausea, vomiting and a high fever."

Although the singer is expected to "make a full recovery," there is "no estimate" as to when she will be released from the hospital.

"[We are] taking it day by day," one of the sources said.

What's next

Lovato is expected to seek drug rehabilitation treatment following her hospitalization, a source close to Lovato told CNN last week.

She also sought professional help for substance abuse in 2010.