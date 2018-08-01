URGENT - Trump says Sessions should stop Mueller investigation

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, should end special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference, arguing that the ongoing probe is hurting the United States. Although the President has repeatedly criticized the investigation and Sessions' decision to recuse himself from overseeing it, Wednesday's tweet is notable for his direct suggestion that his attorney general squash the probe. "This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!" the President tweeted.