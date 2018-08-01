Jarrod Lyle: Emotional tributes pour in as Australian ceases cancer treatment

The world of golf has united with heartfelt support for Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle and his family after they announced he will cease his cancer treatment and enter palliative care.

The 36-year-old has been battling cancer for a third time after initially being diagnosed as a teenager in 1999, and the acute myeloid leukaemia that resurfaced last year has led to a severe downturn in his health in recent weeks.

The father of two young daughters lost some of his eyesight, struggled to keep down food and suffered slurry speech.

"My heart breaks as I type this message. Earlier today Jarrod made the decision to stop active treatment and begin palliative care," his wife, Briony, wrote on his Facebook page Wednesday.

"He has given everything that he's got to give, and his poor body cannot take anymore. We'll be taking him closer to home in the next couple of days so he can finally leave the hospital."

She added that Lyle has "reached his limit" and doctors have concluded "they can no longer strive for a positive outcome."

Lyle beat his cancer for a second time in 2013 to return to playing professionally in Australia and on the PGA Tour.

He reached a career-high 142nd in the world and won twice on the second-tier tour in the US.

His countryman Adam Scott, the former world No.1, said Lyle is "one of the best blokes there is."

"I can't imagine being in that position; it's unthinkable," Scott said at the Firestone Country Club in Ohio ahead of this week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational tournament.

"Given all the difficulties he's had since his late teens, he has lived the best life he could with the tough cards he has been dealt.

"He played such good golf while battling illness; he has been through it all.

"His positivity and general demeanour has been so good and so infectious on others; it's a good way to think of how I should live my life.

"It shouldn't have to have something like this to remember that's what it's all about."

Another former Australian world No.1, Jason Day, whose father died of stomach cancer and mother received treatment for lung cancer last year, said it was "hard news to take" and "puts things in perspective."

Compatriot Ian Baker-Finch, who won the Open in 1991, tweeted: "Jarrod has fought with the heart of a lion, always with dignity and a smile surrounded by his loving family. We Love You...please rest peacefully knowing how inspirational and beloved you remain in all our hearts."

South African Ernie Els, a four-time major champion, tweeted that his family were "thinking and praying for you and your family now more than ever."

England's Luke Donald tweeted: "Life is precious and we all take it for granted too often -- seeing the picture of @jarrodlylepga hugging his family with not long to live brought tears to my eyes. Peace be with you, you will be missed Jarrod x."

US actor and wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tweeted: "Man this is a tough one. Sending so much light and strength to Jarrod and his Lyle family."

Briony added: "Jarrod knows he is loved, and the thousands of prayers and well wishes that have been sent his way have kept him going through some incredibly tough times.

"My focus as of today is on our girls and doing whatever I can to get them through the challenges ahead. Jarrod will be closer to them very soon, and will spend as much time as he can with them."