Facebook: Russia could be behind new fake pages

Answer: This longtime host of "Jeopardy" is thinking about retiring. The REAL question: Who will replace Alex Trebek? Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

Trade tensions might be easing between the US and Europe -- but between the US and China? Oh, the trade war is definitely on. The Trump administration has upped the ante, with plans to raise already-planned tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods (fruit and vegetables, handbags, refrigerators, rain jackets, baseball gloves) from 10% to 25%. That comes on top of the 25% tariffs already imposed on Chinese goods worth $34 billion (to which China responded with tariffs on $34 billion in US goods). It's not clear how long this tariff tiff will go on, as talks between the two countries don't seem to be yielding much. A report by the US Chamber of Commerce finds that providing aid to all US sectors hurt by retaliatory tariffs (like the $12 billion in farm aid Trump promised last week) would cost $39 billion.

While we're all still talking about interference in the 2016 election, we just got our clearest evidence yet that some are trying to meddle in the 2018 midterms, too. Facebook took down dozens of pages aimed at interfering in this fall's elections. One such page -- "No Unite the Right 2" -- seemed to be organizing a counter-demonstration to an upcoming white supremacists event, while another seemed to amplify the "Abolish ICE" message pushed by liberals. The removed pages had more than 290,000 followers. Facebook says it doesn't know for sure who's behind the shadowy network of pages (spoiler alert: the Russians), but it's found evidence they might be connected to the Russian trolls who attacked the 2016 elections (told ya).

Looks like you won't be able to download plans today for that AR-15 after all. The gun rights group Defense Distributed blocked downloads of 3D-gun plans, which were supposed to be made available today, from its website. This comes after a federal judge temporarily blocked a settlement between the US government and the group that made it legal to post the plans online. The judge seemed to be swayed by the arguments of some states -- which sued to stop the downloads -- that posting the plans could help terrorists and criminals make such weapons. Both sides will be back in court on this on August 10.

Those violent anti-government protests in Nicaragua have spurred a wave of asylum-seekers to head to Costa Rica. Almost 8,000 asylum claims by Nicaraguans have been registered in Costa Rica since April, the UN's refugee agency says. And some 15,000 more have appointments for later registration. The UN says it will "strengthen" its presence along the Costa Rican-Nicaraguan border but asks the international community to help, too. At least 300 have been killed in the Nicaraguan street protests, which began in the spring after the government announced changes to the social security system.

Don't buy certain salads and wraps at some major grocery chains -- they might be contaminated with a parasite. The USDA put out a public health alert warning that some beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap products may be tainted by cyclospora, a parasite that can cause intestinal illness. Products affected by the recall were sold by stores including Kroger, Trader Joe's and Walgreens, with package dates from July 18 to 23. If it feels like you're seeing more and more recall alerts, it could be because some forms of foodborne illness may be on the rise.

Headed home

The probable remains of American service members killed during the Korean War -- and returned last week by North Korea -- will be flown today to Hawaii.

$1,000,000,000,000

Apple is this close to a trillion-dollar market value, after its stock surged on a strong earnings report. If it gets there, Apple will be the first US company to cross the trillion-dollar mark.

109

That's the number of seats Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party appears to have won so far in the country's election, which would be enough for a majority in parliament.

"A man in this courtroom believed the law did not apply to him."

The first words, spoken by prosecutor Uzo Asonye, in the trial of ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. If you want to keep up with every wrinkle of the trial, bookmark this.

"I saw flames in the cabin ahead of me."

Passenger Anabel Estrada, describing what it was like inside an Aeromexico plane, carrying 103 people, that crashed in northern Mexico. Miraculously, everyone survived, although dozens were injured.

All you need is milk

