Clear

Trump following Manafort updates as trial kicks off

President Donald Trump followed the opening day of the trial of his former campaign chief Paul Manafort closely, offi...

Posted: Aug. 1, 2018 10:50 AM
Updated: Aug. 1, 2018 10:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump followed the opening day of the trial of his former campaign chief Paul Manafort closely, officials told CNN on Tuesday.

Two officials said the White House had one strategy above all at the outset of Manafort's trial: Distance Trump from his former campaign chairman and downplay the legal proceedings underway in Alexandria, Virginia.

But that strategy was at odds with what was happening behind the scenes, the officials said. According to them, Trump's legal team gave updates on what happened during the first day of courtroom action on Tuesday, the President was watching TV coverage as he flew to Florida for a rally and he made known he wants frequent trial updates as the court proceedings move along.

Tuesday marked the beginning of Manafort's trial in Virginia on financial crimes charges, a major moment in the special counsel investigation led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller.

In an opening statement, prosecutor Uzo Asonye accused the former Trump ally of lying.

"All of these charges boil down to one simple issue: that Paul Manafort lied," Asonye said. "Manafort placed himself and his money over the law."

Manafort's defense team, meanwhile, pointed blame at his longtime deputy Rick Gates, who has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and lying to investigators after being charged alongside Manafort.

Manafort is also due to face other charges in a separate trial in Washington.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Pleasant, but warmer weather ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Jail tax meeting

Image

TH Rex rally

Image

Vance Edmondson

Image

When will the pool weather return?

Image

Local family continues push for special needs equality

Image

ISU Football opening day

Image

Sullivan football

Image

Salvation Amry back to school supply drive helps send kids to school with supplies

Image

Getting back into the swing of the school day

Image

Family Dollar armed robbery

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn