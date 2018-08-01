Clear

Trump could raise tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods

The Trump administration plans to raise pending tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods to 25% from 10%, a source fa...

The Trump administration plans to raise pending tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods to 25% from 10%, a source familiar with discussions confirmed to CNN.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg.

The move, which is not finalized and could change, according to the source, comes as the United States and China remain locked in a trade war. Talks between US and Chinese officials have done little to ease tensions.

The United States has already imposed 25% tariffs on Chinese goods worth $34 billion. China immediately responded with its own tariffs on US goods worth $34 billion.

A second round of tariffs on products worth $16 billion could take effect as soon as this week.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer earlier this month ratcheted up tensions when he released a list of thousands of additional Chinese exports worth $200 billion that could face 10% tariffs after a public comment period. It included fruit and vegetables, handbags, refrigerators, rain jackets and baseball gloves.

Those tariffs, which might now be steeper, could go into effect as soon as September.

