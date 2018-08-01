Man charged after allegedly pointing gun at Amazon driver

A Lenexa man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly pointed a gun at a female Amazon driver who accidentally delivered his neighbors packages to his home.

Jerel Heim, 69, was arrested at about 9:22 p.m. Monday and is charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault, one count of felony criminal threatening and one count of felony criminal damage to property.

According to police, the driver delivered the package to him that was supposed to be delivered next door. The man told officers that the mix up happens often and that he was tired of it.

Officers say the man pointed a handgun at the driver and threw a log on her vehicle, damaging it. They say he also pointed the gun at the neighbor that the package was intended for. Both the driver and the neighbor told police they were fearful for their lives when the man pointed the gun at them.

After arresting the man, the officers discovered that the gun was actually a "realistic looking" BB gun.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The man has been taken to the Johnson County Jail where he is awaiting charges.