Arkansas Defensive Back Arrested For DWI

Senior defensive back Ryder Lucas was arrested Sunday (July 29) for drunk driving on College Avenue.

Fayetteville Police arrested Lucas, 22, in connection with driving while intoxicated and careless driving, both misdemeanors.

Police pulled Lucas over about 2:33 a.m. on College Avenue after they saw his black SUV cross the center line and nearly hit the Fayetteville flyover, according to an arrest report.

Police said Lucas, who had a flushed face, bloodshot and watery eyes and a strong odor of alcohol, admitted to drinking whiskey and retrieved a bottle from the backseat.

Police said Lucas failed several field sobriety tests and was later found to have a blood-alcohol content of 0.09 percent. The legal limit in Arkansas is 0.08.

Lucas is free on a $935 bond. He has hearing set for Sept. 17 in Fayetteville District Court.

It's unclear if Lucas will face any team disciplinary action. A University of Arkansas spokesman didn't immediate respond Tuesday (July 31) to requests for comment.

Ryder, a native of The Woodlands, Texas, played in all 12 games in 2017. He played a key role on kick coverage teams and led special teams with 12 tackles, according to the school's athletics department.

Lucas has also made the Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll three times.

Arkansas opens the 2018 football season against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 1 at Razorback Stadium.