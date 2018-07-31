Clear

Waitress sends heartwarming message to young girl

A waitress at a Holyoke restaurant recent served up a message of empowerment for a young girl.Now, her words a...

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 8:12 PM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 8:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A waitress at a Holyoke restaurant recent served up a message of empowerment for a young girl.

Now, her words are going viral and inspiring thousands.

It was a night out for a family meal at Red Robin in Holyoke.

Kara Mainville and her daughter, Naraya, were placing their order with their waitress, Brianna Robles.

"Naraya is shy, so I said 'Naraya, tell Brianna what you would like to eat' and Naraya didn't want to," Mainville said.

Robles told Western Mass News she saw a special spark within young Naraya.

"I'm looking at this beautiful girl and I'm like 'Why aren't you saying anything?' I kind of knelt down and I said 'What are we talkin? What you want girl? What you want?'" Robles said.

The little girl spoke up and asked for fries and with a fist bump to seal the fast friendship.

Robles got their orders prepared.

"Something clicked, that I needed to talk to her and I asked for permission and I asked her 'Can I please say something to your daughter?'" Robles explained.

As the meal was coming to an end, Robles poured her heart out to the young girl.

"We do only have one voice and when you go through life, your voice gets taken from you in little ways and it's our job to make sure we always get it back, because your voice takes us everywhere," Robles said.

Mainville added, "As I'm signing the receipt, you know, I'm crying."

Her message had a lasting impact.

"This place was packed. She had other tables and she took the time to empower my child with her words of kindness and not only did she empower Naraya, she empowered me," Mainville said.

Mainville turned to Facebook to share the message.

"I have 13,000 likes. 4,000 shares, so not only did she touch her hearts, she touched 13,000 other hearts," Mainville noted.

Robles said, "I didn't think it would go this far."

Today, the three shared a meal at Red Robin, driving home the message.

"This one voice that you have will take you everywhere," Mainville said.

Robles never expected her message to be heard by quite so many people, but she hopes every little girl and boy remembers they have that one voice.

