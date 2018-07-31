Clear

Pence: Russia meddled in the 2016 election

During a speech at a cybersecurity summit, Vice President Mike Pence says that President Trump accepts the intelligence community's assessment that Russia meddled in the 2016 election.

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 7:47 PM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 8:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Vice President Mike Pence directly criticized Russia for the Kremlin's interference in the 2016 US elections during a speech Tuesday in New York City.

"While other nations possessed the capability, the fact is, Russia meddled in our 2016 elections," Pence said. "That is the unambiguous judgment of our intelligence community, and as the President said, we 'accept the intelligence community's conclusion.'"

The vice president added that Russia's goal was to sow discord and division and weaken the American people's faith in democracy.

Pence was the keynote speaker at a Department of Homeland Security-sponsored National Cyber Summit, which featured other administration officials such as Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

His comments were clearer than what President Donald Trump suggested during a press conference earlier this month as he stood beside Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the time, Trump said there may be other countries that interfered in the 2016 elections, in addition to Russia.

"I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place -- could be other people also," Trump asserted during that Helsinki press conference.

Trump later said he holds Putin personally responsible for Russian interference in the election.

"I would because he's in charge of the country, just like I consider myself to be responsible for things that happen in this country," Trump said in an interview with CBS following the summit. "So certainly as the leader of the country you would have to hold him responsible."

Pence spoke at length about the integrity of the ballot box towards the end of his speech, promising that the Trump administration takes the threat of election interference seriously.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to prevent foreign nations and malign actors from hacking into our election infrastructure and changing votes or election outcomes," he said.

Pence listed actions taken since the revelations of the 2016 election interference, pointing to the formation of the FBI's Foreign Influence Task Force and $380 million in aid for states to help them ensure the security of their election systems, such as upgrading voting machines.

The vice president also placed blame on the previous administration for, he said, not meeting its responsibilities in the cyber sphere, saying that the Obama administration "let the American people down when it came to cyber defense." Pence cited a 2014 hack by a foreign government into the White House network, saying that the last administration "chose silence and paralysis over strength and action."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests