Mexican official: No deaths in plane accident

No deaths have been reported in the accident involving an Aeromexico plane Tuesday in Durango, Mexico, according to the state's governor José R. Aispuro.

Ninety-seven passengers and four crew were on board the Embraer 190 aircraft, said the country's Transportation Minister Gerardo Ruiz Esparza.

Aeromexico said it was aware of the accident involving one of its planes flying from Durango to Mexico City. The accident happened close to Guadalupe Victoria International Airport in Durango, said the airport, which is now closed.

Durango's governor said he has asked emergency officials to respond to the scene.

Aispuro had said earlier there were no figures of the injured or deceased.

Durango is more than 550 miles northwest of Mexico City.

Developing story. More to come.