Candidate teaches kid to 'build the wall' in new campaign ad

President Donald Trump will attempt to lift Rep. Ron DeSantis to victory in Florida's Republican gubernatorial primary with a Tuesday night rally in Tampa.

The rally comes at the beginning of a three-month sprint to the November midterm elections.

Trump recently told Sean Hannity he'll "work very hard" during the final stretch.

"I'll go six or seven days a week when we're 60 days out, and I will be campaigning for all of these great people that do have a difficult race, and we think we're going to bring them over the line," Trump told Hannity.

Trump's first expressed support for DeSantis in December and more explicitly endorsed him with a tweet in June, launching DeSantis past former congressman and Florida agriculture commissioner Adam Putnam in the race to replace two-term GOP Gov. Rick Scott.

DeSantis, whose campaign has featured frequent guest appearances on Fox News, has clung closely to Trump in the campaign.

In a television ad touting Trump's endorsement that is narrated by his wife, DeSantis helps his toddler daughter "build the wall" and reads Trump's "The Art of the Deal" to his infant son. He teaches his daughter to read a "Make America Great Again" Trump sign, and the ad includes a shot of his son in a "Make America Great Again" onesie.

Scott, who is now challenging Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson in one of the nation's marquee Senate races this fall, has largely been mum on the President during his Senate campaign.

Scott was in Washington on Tuesday and is traveling with Trump on Air Force One to Tampa. He'll attend a separate event with Trump at a technical high school to highlight efforts to boost vocational training. But Scott is skipping the campaign rally.

Trump, meanwhile, has seen the importance of his endorsement grow in GOP primaries after Alabama voters ignored him and chose Roy Moore over interim Sen. Luther Strange last year.

Two House candidates he backed -- Katie Arrington in South Carolina and Rep. Martha Roby in a runoff for her seat in Alabama -- both won. Then, Trump-backed Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp crushed Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle in a Republican gubernatorial runoff last week.

Trump has already vanquished two of Florida's most famous GOP figures -- former Gov. Jeb Bush and Sen. Marco Rubio -- in 2016's GOP presidential primary. Bush had dropped out by the time the Florida primary took place, but Trump won Florida with 46% support to Rubio's second-place 27% showing.