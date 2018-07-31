Aeromexico reports a plane accident

[Breaking news update at 6:26 p.m. ET]

There are no deaths from the accident involving an Aeromexico plane on Tuesday, according to the governor of the state of Durango, José R. Aispuro.

[Previous story, published at 6:23 p. m. ET]

Ninety-seven passengers and four crew were on board an Aeromexico flight involved in an accident Tuesday, according to the country's Transportation Minister Gerardo Ruiz Esparza.

Aeromexico said it was aware of an accident involving one of its planes flying from Durango, Mexico, to Mexico City.

Aeromexico said it is working to obtain more details.

The accident happened close to Guadalupe Victoria International Airport in Durango, said the airport, which is closed.

Durango's governor said he has asked emergency officials to respond to the scene.

"Officially there are no figures of injured or deceased," said Gov. José R. Aispuro.

Durango is more than 550 miles northwest of Mexico City.

Developing story. More to come.