Mother devastated after necklace with son's ashes was stolen

A mother is devastated after the necklace carrying her son's ashes was stolen.It happened in the south end of ...

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 7:40 PM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 7:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A mother is devastated after the necklace carrying her son's ashes was stolen.

It happened in the south end of Hartford late Saturday night, and now the mother is pleading to get it back.

Nine years ago, twins Jayden and Ayden Reed were born prematurely. Months after being born, Jayden passed away.

"They were only 2 pounds each and he survived through the NICU and passed away due to SIDS at 3 months and 15 days," said Leann Winn.

The necklace that was stolen is what keeps her connected to her son.

"I had taken off my necklace for safe keeping before going into the establishment," Winn said.

Before going into a bar on Broad Street near New Britain Avenue on Saturday night, she put the necklace in her purse.

She then placed the purse in the back seat of the car and put clothes on top of it so it wasn't visible.

"When we came back out at the end of the night, the car window was smashed," Winn said.

She called the police but they couldn't find anything.

She's had the necklace for nine years and is lost without it.

"I always keep it with me. If I'm not wearing it, it's in my purse it's just something I don't separate from," Winn said.

All she wants back is the necklace.

"No questions. I don't mind and forgive whoever did it. I just want to be where he is so we can be reunited back with me. The only piece I have left," Winn said.

Her friend's purse was also stolen out of the car.

