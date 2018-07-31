Clear

As she picks up the pieces of her life, a Carr Fire victim begins with the most basic of items: a pencil

The Carr Fire devoured almost everything from Janet Landles.Her house. Her great grandmother's rocking chair. ...

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 7:41 PM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 7:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Carr Fire devoured almost everything from Janet Landles.

Her house. Her great grandmother's rocking chair. Her late husband's artwork.

All gone.

Now, as she tries to pick up the pieces of a life ripped apart, Landles has had to start with the smallest of items: a pencil.

"I had to go buy a pencil. I had to buy a piece of paper. I went to the school section and bought a binder," Landles told CNN. "I don't own one.

"I don't own anything."

Hundreds of homes destroyed

The Carr Fire, which began a week ago, has scorched more than 103,000 acres, bigger than the size of Denver. At one point, it was burning 28 acres a minute.

Hundreds of homes are lost. Hundreds of families figuring out what to do next.

READ: Astonishing facts about the Carr Fire

A house filled with memories

Landles' house in the mountain hamlet of French Gulch was built by her grandfather, who made it using the lumber from his mill. She'd lived there for 45 years.

"It wasn't a very grandiose home, but it was really lovely," Landles said.

She said one of her friends, a deputy sheriff, called her and broke the news about her home.

"I haven't seen it," she told CNN. "The sheriff watched it burn, and, you know, it's gone."

Inside were generations' worth of family memories, like her great grandmother's thimble, or her kids' artwork from Kindergarten that had been hanging on the walls for decades, she said.

Since the fire tore through her home, Landles has been sorting through how to grieve. The days have been easier than the nights, she said.

"During the daytime, you're busy. You have a lot to do," she said. "It's when your head hits the pillow and you remember your home."

How to move forward

For Landles, moving on comes with questions: how to file insurance claims, how to itemize everything in your home or how long to mourn what's been lost.

In between, she still has to tend to the mundane: canceling her satellite subscription or home alarm system.

"I don't know how to get through this process," she said.

What she does know: "My life is going to be much more defined by the basics from now on."

Basics that started with a run to the back-to-school section of a store.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests