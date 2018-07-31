Clear

6-foot-long rattlesnake found after nearly attacking dog

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 7:41 PM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 7:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A woman is on high alert after she says a six-foot-long rattlesnake nearly attacked her dog Friday.

20-year-old Willow says she let her small dog out just before 10 a.m. Friday on the 7100 block of Mariposa Street.

According to the 20-year-old, the dog started running around when she noticed a snake. She quickly grabbed the dog and started running back inside.

Firefighters responded and found the massive red diamond rattlesnake cozying up net to some rocks near a fence line.

A firefighter was able to safely remove the snake with tongs. Crew say this rattlesnake is the largest they've ever seen.

After being fed and taken care of by a 3rd party, the snake will be released into the wild.

