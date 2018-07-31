Clear

Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for death of girlfriend's 2-year-old son

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 7:41 PM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 7:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with credit for time already served, for the death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old son in 2016.

Taylor Lynn Kraig, 22, pleaded guilty earlier this month to the charge of first-degree manslaughter. He initially faced charges including murder and criminal mistreatment, before reaching a plea agreement.

Kraig was arrested in August 2016.

Investigators said Zackariah Luda Daugherty was taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries. The child died at Doernbecher Children's Hospital on Aug. 16, 2016.

An autopsy determined Zackariah's death was the result of homicidal violence.

Prosecutors said in court Kraig was taking care of Zackariah while the boy's mother was at work, but Kraig waited for more than an hour to take the child to the hospital when Zackariah was in "extreme medical distress."

Kraig had a number of vocal supporters in court during his initial appearance in August 2016. He acknowledged them at that time by waving and making a heart shape with his hands.

In court Tuesday, Kraig was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with credit for two years already served.

