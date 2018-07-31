Clear

Former teacher switches careers to become professional grocery shopper

"It's kind of emotional. I'm trying to fight back tears because it was the best time of my life," said Ed Hennessey, ...

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 7:42 PM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 7:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"It's kind of emotional. I'm trying to fight back tears because it was the best time of my life," said Ed Hennessey, who is seeing his old classroom for the first time in a year.

It's where he spent 20 years of his life, teaching thousands of kids at Oviedo High School.

"Would you say you were living your dream?" WESH 2 News asked Hennessey.

"I was, other than money. I mean, it was a struggle," Hennessey said.

As a teacher, Hennessey said he never earned more than $50,000. He said he struggled to make ends meet as he worked to support two children and pay off his student loans.

Hennessey said he always had a second job, as well. He worked at Blockbuster, Old Navy, Target, Uber and then Shipt.

Hennessey became a shopper for Shipt, part-time. In 2015 he developed a system and a fan base. Two years later, he realized he could make some real money, which made him reflect on his time in the classroom.

"I don't think there is a way to turn it around unless you're going to offer more money," he explained.

So, in 2017, he made a bold life-changing decision: He took a year sabbatical from teaching to shop full time.

Currently, Hennessey is making a six-figure salary.

"I make over $100,000 a year," he said.

"Delivering groceries?" WESH 2 News asked Hennessey.

"Delivering groceries," he replied.

He said he makes double his teaching salary now. At 45 years old, last month, he officially retired from his passion.

"Leaving education is one of the scariest things, and very sad," he said.

So these days, Hennessey spends his time in his car and scouring the aisles of supermarkets.

Every day, he picks up groceries and delivers them to families in Seminole County.

WESH 2 News asked him how he became the talk of Lake Mary.

"I guess my approach, and just making sure that I'm going to grab some cereal, making sure that I know my customers and know exactly what they want," he said.

Hennessey said life is different now. He works when he wants, and mostly 50 to 60 hour weeks. He no longer gets summers off. Instead of grading tests and making lesson plans at home, he is glued to his phone -- his lifeline -- which he said he doesn't mind.

"It's so relaxing. I get to go out and I'm outside all the time. I see people and I'm my own boss. I am who I want to be," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests