Dispensary owner looking forward to relaxed medical marijuana rules

The Oklahoma State Board of Health could change the state's rules on medical marijuana.A vote on the new rules...

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 7:41 PM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 7:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Oklahoma State Board of Health could change the state's rules on medical marijuana.

A vote on the new rules is expected to happen Wednesday after Attorney General Mike Hunter told the agency to follow the will of the people who voted for State Question 788. During the board's next meeting, members are expected to remove two rules that were added after Oklahomans voted in favor of a state question that would legalize medical marijuana.

One of the rules bans dispensaries from selling smokable medical marijuana. The other requires a pharmacist to be present at a dispensary.

"Hiring a pharmacist would be cost-prohibitive to a lot of these people," said Bryce Smith, owner of the dispensary Emerald Ventures.

One board member said the rules are about protecting the public.

"I don't think we're protecting the public that doesn't smoke," board member Charles Skillings said.

Smith said he's looking forward to more relaxed rules, but he's worried some of the small businesses might get hit with future costs from the state Legislature.

"One way I think we can accomplish that would be implementing licensing fees that are based upon the size of the facility," Smith said.

