Man charged with 11 DUIs sentenced to prison time

A man pleaded guilty to his 11th DUI Monday and was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Ramon Medrano-Corral, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular assault-DUI and four counts of habitual criminal in Denver District Court, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. He was immediately sentenced to two dozens years in prison.

Those charges stemmed from a Christmas Day 2015 accident where Medrano-Corral was driving drunk near 48th Avenue and Inca Street and crashed head-on into another car, seriously injuring two people, according to the district attorney's office.

He had 10 prior DUIs at that point in various jurisdictions, including some out-of-state, dating back to 1983.