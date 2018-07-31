Clear

Man charged with 11 DUIs sentenced to prison time

A man pleaded guilty to his 11th DUI Monday and was sentenced to 24 years in prison.Ramon Medrano-Corral, 57, ...

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 7:43 PM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 7:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man pleaded guilty to his 11th DUI Monday and was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Ramon Medrano-Corral, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular assault-DUI and four counts of habitual criminal in Denver District Court, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. He was immediately sentenced to two dozens years in prison.

Those charges stemmed from a Christmas Day 2015 accident where Medrano-Corral was driving drunk near 48th Avenue and Inca Street and crashed head-on into another car, seriously injuring two people, according to the district attorney's office.

He had 10 prior DUIs at that point in various jurisdictions, including some out-of-state, dating back to 1983.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests