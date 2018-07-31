Clear

Place your bets: The NBA just struck a deal with a casino

The NBA is going all in on sports gambling.It just became the first American pro league to announce a deal...

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 7:42 PM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 7:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The NBA is going all in on sports gambling.

It just became the first American pro league to announce a deal with a casino and sports book operator. MGM Resorts International will be the league's official gaming partner.

Sports betting is still illegal in most of the country. But in May, the Supreme Court opened the way for states other than Nevada to legalize it for the first time. That helped prompt the NBA-MGM partnership.

The arrangement will allow MGM to use official NBA data feeds in its sports betting operations, along with the NBA and WNBA logos. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

MGM CEO Jim Murren said the partnership would "revolutionize sports betting in the United States." He said the NBA data and logos will give bettors more confidence in the integrity of the wagering.

"I know the value of data. To have the official NBA data for bettors around the world is very valuable," Murren said.

Related: When can I legally bet on sports?

The NBA and its commissioner, Adam Silver, have been outspoken in their support of legalized sports gambling. Other sports, especially the NFL, have fought its expansion. Silver went on the record in favor of legalization four years ago.

"As the landscape for sports betting in the US continues to evolve at a rapid pace, MGM Resorts is a proven gaming leader for us to work with on this groundbreaking partnership," Silver said.

Related: Delaware is first state to allow sports betting after Supreme Court decision

MGM already had business arrangements with the NBA. It has sponsored the last two years of the NBA Summer League, and it owns the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, who play at MGM Resorts' Mandalay Bay Events Center.

MGM Resorts will be promoted across the NBA's digital assets, including NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA app and NBA social media platforms. MGM Resorts will promote the NBA across its sports betting platforms.

Related: States can legalize sports betting. That's good news for casinos

The partnership is not exclusive, so other casino operators can still negotiate for the same data and logo rights. MGM's advantage is the designation of official gaming partner. Its deal could also help set the price that competitors will have to pay.

"Jim well understood we'll be in the business of licensing our intellectual property and real time data to other casinos as well," Silver said. "He actually should be rooting for his competitors to do deals or else he could be at a competitive disadvantage due to a higher price structure."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests