Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- President Trump asked his chief of staff John Kelly to stay on until at least 2020 in an unusual move for a White House known for its frequent turnover.

-- The trial for Trump's former campaign chair Paul Manafort kicked off with jury selection today. It will be special counsel Robert Mueller's biggest test yet.

-- Facebook took down a network of pages it says was linked to accounts run by Russian trolls in the run-up to the 2016 election.

-- Trump attacked the Koch brothers after the conservative billionaire duo signaled they might withdrawal support from Republican candidates.

-- Demi Lovato is experiencing "complications" and remains hospitalized after her apparent drug overdose, two sources close to the singer tell CNN.

-- Trump expressed skepticism over the ability to legally download plans for 3D printed guns, saying the technology 'doesn't seem to make much sense!'

-- The death toll increases as wildfires in California spread to scorch an area the size of Denver.

-- Who runs the world? Beyonc-, apparently. But you already knew that. Now she's running a Vogue cover that captures peak blackness.

