Puppy with broken legs found in dumpster

Officials are looking for the person who dumped an injured puppy in a north Phoenix dumpster earlier this month.

According to Arizona Humane Society, the 4-month-old pit bull puppy, now named Tommy, was discarded near 19th Avenue and Bell Road. He was wrapped in a dark-colored blanket and was wearing a plain collar without tags.

A Good Samaritan found the puppy around noon on July 11th and alerted authorities.

The humane society's trauma hospital found that Tommy had two broken back legs. He has since had surgery and is recovering in a foster home with the team's lead veterinarian. He is expected to remain in recovery for several more weeks.

Despite his injuries, Tommy is said to have "the sweetest disposition" and loves to be a lap dog.