Clear

Americans are rushing to invest in Switzerland

While last year's tax overhaul was in part aimed at bringing US money back from overseas, 2017 also saw a big jump in...

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 7:43 PM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 7:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

While last year's tax overhaul was in part aimed at bringing US money back from overseas, 2017 also saw a big jump in American investment abroad.

The biggest new beneficiary: Switzerland.

According to annual statistics released Monday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the total amount of US money invested abroad grew by $427 billion in 2017, or 7.6%. Most of that increase went to Europe, and $63 billion of it to the Swiss, bringing the US cumulative investment in the country to about $250 billion.

That number counts investments in foreign businesses that constitute more than 10% voting ownership. It does not capture US money deposited in Swiss bank accounts, which amounted to $168 billion in 2017, according to the Swiss National Bank.

Oliver Hohermuth, who heads the Dallas office of the Swiss investment adviser Reyl Overseas, says he's seen a surge of interest from US investors in opportunities in Switzerland.

"I think recently it has been rediscovered by Americans," Hohermuth says. "It's a good way to diversify, and to be a little bit more segregated from the high volatility that we've seen in the US market in the past few years."

Swiss industrial companies have been expanding quickly in emerging markets, Hohermuth says, providing an attractive investment vehicle for wealthy Americans. Also, he believes that the 2010 Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act and a subsequent crackdown by the US Justice Department improved transparency in the notoriously secretive Swiss banking industry, allowing US companies and individuals to invest in Switzerland without looking shady.

"There's no possibility to hide any money in Switzerland," Hohermuth says. "Today everybody knows that everything is above board."

Related: Foreign direct investment in the U.S. plunged 32% in 2017

The relationship goes both ways. Switzerland has also increased its investments in the United States over the years, and now holds $309 billion in American assets.

Although Switzerland saw the largest increase in US investment last year, it's a relatively small player overall. The biggest destination for American capital is the Netherlands, followed by the United Kingdom and Luxembourg. US money has also poured into Ireland over the past five years, drawn by a low corporate tax rate.

About half of the US investment position overseas is housed in holding companies, which may hold shares of many different firms. The second largest share of US investment goes towards manufacturing companies.

Over the years, US foreign direct investment has grown much faster than international investment in the United States, and now totals about $6 trillion. That trend may slow in 2018, if US companies take advantage of their home country's new lower corporate tax rate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests